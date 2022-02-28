 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Lift For Life 64, Affton 46

  • 0
1234Final
Affton14159846
Lift For Life716251664
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton15-112-41543/591463/56
Lift For Life17-90-01643/631401/54

People are also reading…

Affton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Avion Bass (#2, Sr.)134-605-100
Tre Brown (#23, Sr.)124-51-31-20
Odis Grissom (#11, Jr.)112-50-87-130
Dennis Olds (#3, So.)93-31-200
Stevie Winston (#1)72-803-60
Anthony Caldwell Jr. (#10, Sr.)62-30-52-20
Rashad Singleton (#4, Sr.)61-50-24-60
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes of the week: Two of the most dominant wrestlers the region has ever seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News