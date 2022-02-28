Box: Lift For Life 64, Affton 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|14
|15
|9
|8
|46
|Lift For Life
|7
|16
|25
|16
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|15-11
|2-4
|1543/59
|1463/56
|Lift For Life
|17-9
|0-0
|1643/63
|1401/54
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Avion Bass (#2, Sr.)
|13
|4-6
|0
|5-10
|0
|Tre Brown (#23, Sr.)
|12
|4-5
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|Odis Grissom (#11, Jr.)
|11
|2-5
|0-8
|7-13
|0
|Dennis Olds (#3, So.)
|9
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|Stevie Winston (#1)
|7
|2-8
|0
|3-6
|0
|Anthony Caldwell Jr. (#10, Sr.)
|6
|2-3
|0-5
|2-2
|0
|Rashad Singleton (#4, Sr.)
|6
|1-5
|0-2
|4-6
|0