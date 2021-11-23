 Skip to main content
Box: Lift For Life 64, Mount Vernon, Illinois 63
1234Final
Mount Vernon, Illinois1915161363
Lift For Life1214191964
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Vernon, Illinois1-10-0127/64110/55
Lift For Life2-00-0147/7484/42
Mount Vernon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
NJ Benson (Sr.)27538-101
Jackson Swan (Sr.)10304-63
DaShaunsae King (Sr.)9303-32
Cooper Hemby (Sr.)84004
Navontae Nesbit (#5)4102-30
Colin McClure (Jr.)30102
Calan Kujawa (Sr.)21000
Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Otis Grissom (#11, Jr.)183-53-73-54
Lajuan Johnson (#15, So.)132-52-23-34
Anthony Caldwell Jr. (#10, Sr.)102-52-300
Tre Brown (#23, Sr.)72-31-305
Torrey Davie (#5, Sr.)63-50-102
Stevie Winston (#1)52-201-23
Rashad Singleton (#4, Sr.)21-40-300
Dennis Olds (#3, So.)21-10-101
Avion Bass (#2, Sr.)1001-24
