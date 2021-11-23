Box: Lift For Life 64, Mount Vernon, Illinois 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|19
|15
|16
|13
|63
|Lift For Life
|12
|14
|19
|19
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|1-1
|0-0
|127/64
|110/55
|Lift For Life
|2-0
|0-0
|147/74
|84/42
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|NJ Benson (Sr.)
|27
|5
|3
|8-10
|1
|Jackson Swan (Sr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-6
|3
|DaShaunsae King (Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-3
|2
|Cooper Hemby (Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Navontae Nesbit (#5)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|0
|Colin McClure (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Calan Kujawa (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Otis Grissom (#11, Jr.)
|18
|3-5
|3-7
|3-5
|4
|Lajuan Johnson (#15, So.)
|13
|2-5
|2-2
|3-3
|4
|Anthony Caldwell Jr. (#10, Sr.)
|10
|2-5
|2-3
|0
|0
|Tre Brown (#23, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|5
|Torrey Davie (#5, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|2
|Stevie Winston (#1)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Rashad Singleton (#4, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-3
|0
|0
|Dennis Olds (#3, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|Avion Bass (#2, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4
