Box: Lift For Life 65, Sullivan 49

1234Final
Lift For Life1218221365
Sullivan413171549
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life19-90-01787/641527/55
Sullivan12-165-21244/441273/45

Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Odis Grissom (#11, Jr.)162-54-600
Dennis Olds (#3, So.)157-901-10
Lajuan Johnson (#15, So.)134-60-15-80
Rashad Singleton (#4, Sr.)73-40-11-10
Avion Bass (#2, Sr.)52-50-11-20
Tre Brown (#23, Sr.)51-21-200
Torrey Davie (#5, Sr.)21-40-100
Lift For Life
Individual stats Have not been reported.
