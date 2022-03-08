Box: Lift For Life 65, Sullivan 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|12
|18
|22
|13
|65
|Sullivan
|4
|13
|17
|15
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|19-9
|0-0
|1787/64
|1527/55
|Sullivan
|12-16
|5-2
|1244/44
|1273/45
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Odis Grissom (#11, Jr.)
|16
|2-5
|4-6
|0
|0
|Dennis Olds (#3, So.)
|15
|7-9
|0
|1-1
|0
|Lajuan Johnson (#15, So.)
|13
|4-6
|0-1
|5-8
|0
|Rashad Singleton (#4, Sr.)
|7
|3-4
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|Avion Bass (#2, Sr.)
|5
|2-5
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Tre Brown (#23, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|Torrey Davie (#5, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|Lift For Life
|Individual stats Have not been reported.