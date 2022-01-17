Box: Lift For Life 71, Lutheran St. Charles 69

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran St. Charles
|14
|16
|15
|24
|69
|Lift For Life
|22
|14
|18
|17
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|8-6
|1-0
|876/63
|782/56
|Lift For Life
|13-5
|0-0
|1178/84
|975/70
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anthony Caldwell Jr. (#10, Sr.)
|20
|4
|3
|3-3
|0
|Tre Brown (#23, Sr.)
|14
|3
|2
|2-4
|0
|Avion Bass (#2, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Odis Grissom (#11, Jr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-6
|0
|Lajuan Johnson (#15, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Dennis Olds (#3, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Torrey Davie (#5, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Rashad Singleton (#4, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.