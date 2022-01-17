 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lift For Life 71, Lutheran St. Charles 69
Box: Lift For Life 71, Lutheran St. Charles 69

1234Final
Lutheran St. Charles1416152469
Lift For Life2214181771
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles8-61-0876/63782/56
Lift For Life13-50-01178/84975/70
Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Anthony Caldwell Jr. (#10, Sr.)20433-30
Tre Brown (#23, Sr.)14322-40
Avion Bass (#2, Sr.)126000
Odis Grissom (#11, Jr.)10304-60
Lajuan Johnson (#15, So.)5201-20
Dennis Olds (#3, So.)5201-20
Torrey Davie (#5, Sr.)3101-20
Rashad Singleton (#4, Sr.)21000
