Box: Lift For Life 74, Hazelwood East 61

1234Final
Hazelwood East000061
Lift For Life000074
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East8-71-0874/58759/51
Lift For Life7-40-0545/36533/36

Hazelwood East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Dennis Olds (#3, PG, Jr.)237-101-26-80
Stevie Winston (#1, PF, Sr.)114-803-50
Odis Grissom (#11, SG, Sr.)91-52-21-20
O'Mariyon Grissom (#4, SG, So.)92-505-50
Blake Wilson (#5, PG, Fr.)82-31-11-20
Lajuan Johnson (#15, SF, Jr.)72-41-300
Jace Kern (#2, G, So.)72-21-200
