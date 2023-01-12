Box: Lift For Life 74, Hazelwood East 61

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61
|Lift For Life
|0
|0
|0
|0
|74
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|8-7
|1-0
|874/58
|759/51
|Lift For Life
|7-4
|0-0
|545/36
|533/36
|Hazelwood East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dennis Olds (#3, PG, Jr.)
|23
|7-10
|1-2
|6-8
|0
|Stevie Winston (#1, PF, Sr.)
|11
|4-8
|0
|3-5
|0
|Odis Grissom (#11, SG, Sr.)
|9
|1-5
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|O'Mariyon Grissom (#4, SG, So.)
|9
|2-5
|0
|5-5
|0
|Blake Wilson (#5, PG, Fr.)
|8
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Lajuan Johnson (#15, SF, Jr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|Jace Kern (#2, G, So.)
|7
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0