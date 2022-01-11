Box: Lift For Life 74, Hazelwood East 64

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|6
|18
|18
|22
|64
|Lift For Life
|17
|27
|16
|14
|74
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|3-9
|0-1
|565/47
|691/58
|Lift For Life
|12-3
|0-0
|983/82
|769/64
|Hazelwood East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anthony Caldwell Jr. (#10, Sr.)
|17
|3-5
|3-6
|2-2
|0
|Dennis Olds (#3, So.)
|13
|4-5
|0
|5-5
|0
|Avion Bass (#2, Sr.)
|13
|6-8
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|Rashad Singleton (#4, Sr.)
|12
|3-5
|1-2
|3-3
|0
|Lajuan Johnson (#15, So.)
|9
|3-5
|0-2
|3-6
|0
|Odis Grissom (#11, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|0-3
|3-6
|0
|Tre Brown (#23, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|Cameron Sutton (#21, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
