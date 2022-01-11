 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lift For Life 74, Hazelwood East 64
0 comments

Box: Lift For Life 74, Hazelwood East 64

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Hazelwood East618182264
Lift For Life1727161474
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East3-90-1565/47691/58
Lift For Life12-30-0983/82769/64
Hazelwood East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Anthony Caldwell Jr. (#10, Sr.)173-53-62-20
Dennis Olds (#3, So.)134-505-50
Avion Bass (#2, Sr.)136-80-11-30
Rashad Singleton (#4, Sr.)123-51-23-30
Lajuan Johnson (#15, So.)93-50-23-60
Odis Grissom (#11, Jr.)30-20-33-60
Tre Brown (#23, Sr.)21-40-10-20
Cameron Sutton (#21, Jr.)21-1000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News