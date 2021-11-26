 Skip to main content
Box: Lift For Life 80, Metro-East Lutheran 48
1234Final
Lift For Life1920192280
Metro-East Lutheran71518848
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life4-00-0147/37177/44
Metro-East Lutheran3-10-0230/58220/55
Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Rashad Singleton (#4, Sr.)177101
Stevie Winston (#1)11403-30
Lajuan Johnson (#15, So.)11403-42
Tre Brown (#23, Sr.)10402-41
Anthony Caldwell Jr. (#10, Sr.)81200
Odis Grissom (#11, Jr.)84002
Avion Bass (#2, Sr.)63002
Torrey Davie (#5, Sr.)42002
Dennis Olds (#3, So.)30100
Raheem Thambaden21000
Metro-East LutheranPtsFG3FGFTFL
TJ Harris (#3)162402
Sean Tyus (#15)132302
Devan Rush (#2)6202-31
Bennett Briles (#35)6104-41
Jaeden Rush (#1)5201-24
Junior Brown (#4)21000
