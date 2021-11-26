Box: Lift For Life 80, Metro-East Lutheran 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|19
|20
|19
|22
|80
|Metro-East Lutheran
|7
|15
|18
|8
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|4-0
|0-0
|147/37
|177/44
|Metro-East Lutheran
|3-1
|0-0
|230/58
|220/55
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rashad Singleton (#4, Sr.)
|17
|7
|1
|0
|1
|Stevie Winston (#1)
|11
|4
|0
|3-3
|0
|Lajuan Johnson (#15, So.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-4
|2
|Tre Brown (#23, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|1
|Anthony Caldwell Jr. (#10, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Odis Grissom (#11, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Avion Bass (#2, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Torrey Davie (#5, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Dennis Olds (#3, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Raheem Thambaden
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Metro-East Lutheran
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|TJ Harris (#3)
|16
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Sean Tyus (#15)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Devan Rush (#2)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|1
|Bennett Briles (#35)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|1
|Jaeden Rush (#1)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|4
|Junior Brown (#4)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.