Box: Lincoln, Illinois 35, Alton 17
1234Final
Alton044917
Lincoln, Illinois7169335
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton0-100-5385/38589/59
Lincoln, Illinois5-00-0212/21152/15
AltonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Roger Elliott (#2, 6-3, Sr.)51-21-200
Adrian Elliott Jr. (#1, 6-1, Sr.)50-21-42-20
Blake Hall (#21, 5-11, Jr.)40-11-11-20
Jeremiah VanZandt (#13, 5-11, Sr.)21-20-600
Alex Macias (5-10, Fr.)10-201-20
Alton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
