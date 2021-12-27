Box: Lincoln, Illinois 35, Alton 17

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton
|0
|4
|4
|9
|17
|Lincoln, Illinois
|7
|16
|9
|3
|35
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|0-10
|0-5
|385/38
|589/59
|Lincoln, Illinois
|5-0
|0-0
|212/21
|152/15
|Alton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Roger Elliott (#2, 6-3, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|Adrian Elliott Jr. (#1, 6-1, Sr.)
|5
|0-2
|1-4
|2-2
|0
|Blake Hall (#21, 5-11, Jr.)
|4
|0-1
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Jeremiah VanZandt (#13, 5-11, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-6
|0
|0
|Alex Macias (5-10, Fr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Alton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
