1234Final
Cahokia5551530
Lincoln, Illinois191420053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cahokia0-10-030/3053/53
Lincoln, Illinois1-00-053/5330/30
CahokiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jimeque Harvey (#1)9212-40
Chris Bradley (#11)63001
Shawn Binford (#23)42002
Isaiah Sanders (#2)3003-40
Antwan Baker (#3)3101-23
Jershaun Neal (#5)21000
Chrinadi Raymond (#12)21002
Devin Washington (#32)1001-20
Lincoln, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaden Froebe (#5, Sr.)24731-21
Will Ewald (#1, Sr.)93100
Landon Hullinger (#4, Jr.)7105-63
Dylan Singleton (#3, Jr.)72103
Brody Whiteman (#23, So.)3101-21
Seth Tungate (#10, Jr.)3101-11

