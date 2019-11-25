|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cahokia
|5
|5
|5
|15
|30
|Lincoln, Illinois
|19
|14
|20
|0
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cahokia
|0-1
|0-0
|30/30
|53/53
|Lincoln, Illinois
|1-0
|0-0
|53/53
|30/30
|Cahokia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jimeque Harvey (#1)
|9
|2
|1
|2-4
|0
|Chris Bradley (#11)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Shawn Binford (#23)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Isaiah Sanders (#2)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|0
|Antwan Baker (#3)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Jershaun Neal (#5)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chrinadi Raymond (#12)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Devin Washington (#32)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Lincoln, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaden Froebe (#5, Sr.)
|24
|7
|3
|1-2
|1
|Will Ewald (#1, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Landon Hullinger (#4, Jr.)
|7
|1
|0
|5-6
|3
|Dylan Singleton (#3, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Brody Whiteman (#23, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Seth Tungate (#10, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|1