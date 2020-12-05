 Skip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 40, Oakville 36
0 comments

  •
1234Final
Lindbergh131141240
Oakville68101236
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh3-00-0145/48105/35
Oakville2-10-0171/57102/34
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Carter Knuckles (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)17703-91
Payton Jaggie (#12, 5-10, PG, Jr.)10031-23
Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, F, Jr.)7112-40
Will Stockmann (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)42001
Mitchell Bonczkowski (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)1001-33
Joel Bell (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)1001-20
Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.
