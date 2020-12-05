Box: Lindbergh 40, Oakville 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|13
|11
|4
|12
|40
|Oakville
|6
|8
|10
|12
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|3-0
|0-0
|145/48
|105/35
|Oakville
|2-1
|0-0
|171/57
|102/34
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carter Knuckles (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-9
|1
|Payton Jaggie (#12, 5-10, PG, Jr.)
|10
|0
|3
|1-2
|3
|Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|0
|Will Stockmann (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mitchell Bonczkowski (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|3
|Joel Bell (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
