 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lindbergh 49, Bayless 34
0 comments

Box: Lindbergh 49, Bayless 34

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Bayless04171334
Lindbergh910191149
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless0-10-034/3449/49
Lindbergh1-00-049/4934/34
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Carter Knuckles (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)18900-43
Will Stockmann (#23, 6-3, F)8302-21
Payton Jaggie (#12, 5-9, PG, Jr.)7021-24
Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, F)6202-21
Mitchell Bonczkowski (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)5201-22
Hank Holdenried (#1, 5-10, G)51100
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports