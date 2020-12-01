Box: Lindbergh 49, Bayless 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|4
|17
|13
|34
|Lindbergh
|9
|10
|19
|11
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|0-1
|0-0
|34/34
|49/49
|Lindbergh
|1-0
|0-0
|49/49
|34/34
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carter Knuckles (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|18
|9
|0
|0-4
|3
|Will Stockmann (#23, 6-3, F)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Payton Jaggie (#12, 5-9, PG, Jr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-2
|4
|Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, F)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Mitchell Bonczkowski (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Hank Holdenried (#1, 5-10, G)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
