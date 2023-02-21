|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|11
|13
|2
|15
|41
|Lindbergh
|10
|13
|15
|13
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|14-11
|6-4
|1399/56
|1302/52
|Lindbergh
|15-10
|4-2
|1271/51
|1181/47
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Quinn Sunderland (#22, 6-10, F, Jr.)
|16
|7-9
|0
|2-3
|1
|Matt Waller (#20, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|11
|4-8
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|Zac Goss (#15, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|10
|3-3
|0-4
|4-4
|2
|Greg Leavitt (#14, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-7
|0
|2
|Nick Bonczkowski (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|6
|2-4
|0
|2-3
|3