Box: Lindbergh 54, Parkway North 48
Box: Lindbergh 54, Parkway North 48

1234Final
Parkway North214131948
Lindbergh138151854
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North5-51-0508/51497/50
Lindbergh4-40-0373/37352/35
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ade Popoola (#30, 6-5, G, Sr.)17507-72
Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)12411-24
Eli Tritinger (#14, 6-2, G, So.)72100
Serjacob Lewis (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)5110-23
Donovan Sawyer (#5, 6-4, F, Sr.)3101-21
Dallas Parker (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)21000
Keylan Mitchell (#34, 6-4, F, So.)21004
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)13314-40
Quinn Sunderland (#14, 6-8, F, So.)12502-22
Jacob Skrien (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)12131-21
Payton Jaggie (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)9121-11
Quintyn Lewis (#10, 6-5, F, Jr.)8400-12
