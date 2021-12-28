Box: Lindbergh 54, Parkway North 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway North
|2
|14
|13
|19
|48
|Lindbergh
|13
|8
|15
|18
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|5-5
|1-0
|508/51
|497/50
|Lindbergh
|4-4
|0-0
|373/37
|352/35
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ade Popoola (#30, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|17
|5
|0
|7-7
|2
|Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-2
|4
|Eli Tritinger (#14, 6-2, G, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Serjacob Lewis (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|3
|Donovan Sawyer (#5, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Dallas Parker (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Keylan Mitchell (#34, 6-4, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-4
|0
|Quinn Sunderland (#14, 6-8, F, So.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|2
|Jacob Skrien (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|12
|1
|3
|1-2
|1
|Payton Jaggie (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-1
|1
|Quintyn Lewis (#10, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-1
|2
