Box: Lindbergh 56, Affton 35
0 comments

1234Final
Affton5971435
Lindbergh1211151856
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton0-10-035/3556/56
Lindbergh2-00-0105/10569/69
Affton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Will Stockmann (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)18704-43
Carter Knuckles (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)16702-73
Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, F, Jr.)7014-41
Tyler Cochran (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)60200
Payton Jaggie (#12, 5-10, PG, Jr.)4102-31
Hank Holdenried (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)3010-22
Mitchell Bonczkowski (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)21000
