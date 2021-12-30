 Skip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 58, Eureka 51
1234Final
Eureka121191951
Lindbergh191591558
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Eureka8-31-0669/61531/48
Lindbergh6-40-0478/43443/40
EurekaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Wangerin (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)234502
Carson Smith (#14, 6-5, F, Sr.)8302-54
Clayton Guntli (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)81202
Caiden Roellig (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)5110-23
Dakota Joggerst (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)51102
Mason Dunlap (#4, 5-11, G, So.)21001
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)183402
Payton Jaggie (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)15225-80
Will Stockmann (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)9401-11
Quintyn Lewis (#10, 6-5, F, Jr.)63003
Matt Waller (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)6202-22
Quinn Sunderland (#14, 6-8, F, So.)42004
