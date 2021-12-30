Box: Lindbergh 58, Eureka 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Eureka
|12
|11
|9
|19
|51
|Lindbergh
|19
|15
|9
|15
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Eureka
|8-3
|1-0
|669/61
|531/48
|Lindbergh
|6-4
|0-0
|478/43
|443/40
|Eureka
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Wangerin (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|23
|4
|5
|0
|2
|Carson Smith (#14, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-5
|4
|Clayton Guntli (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Caiden Roellig (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|3
|Dakota Joggerst (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Mason Dunlap (#4, 5-11, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|18
|3
|4
|0
|2
|Payton Jaggie (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|15
|2
|2
|5-8
|0
|Will Stockmann (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-1
|1
|Quintyn Lewis (#10, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Matt Waller (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Quinn Sunderland (#14, 6-8, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
