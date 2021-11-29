 Skip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 59, Affton 37
Box: Lindbergh 59, Affton 37

1234Final
Affton000037
Lindbergh000059
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton1-10-0102/51120/60
Lindbergh2-00-0118/5955/28
Affton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)15330-14
Will Stockmann (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)12502-32
Payton Jaggie (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)123204
Quinn Sunderland (#14, 6-8, F, So.)84000
Nick Bonczkowski (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)4011-33
Matt Waller (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)3101-22
Quintyn Lewis (#10, 6-5, F, Jr.)3101-21
Connor Mikitin (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)21001
