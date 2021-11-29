Box: Lindbergh 59, Affton 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Lindbergh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|1-1
|0-0
|102/51
|120/60
|Lindbergh
|2-0
|0-0
|118/59
|55/28
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|15
|3
|3
|0-1
|4
|Will Stockmann (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-3
|2
|Payton Jaggie (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Quinn Sunderland (#14, 6-8, F, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nick Bonczkowski (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-3
|3
|Matt Waller (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Quintyn Lewis (#10, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Connor Mikitin (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
