|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Ladue
|12
|12
|17
|19
|6
|66
|Lindbergh
|14
|18
|15
|13
|13
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|17-5
|4-1
|1415/64
|1144/52
|Lindbergh
|12-9
|3-1
|1057/48
|984/45
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Steinbach (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|19
|3-9
|1-5
|10-10
|2
|Jaylen Swinney (#35, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|14
|4-8
|2-8
|0
|3
|Sam Goellner (#23, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|10
|2-5
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|Dwayne Foley (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|8
|3-8
|0
|2-2
|2
|Jackson Freeman (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|3
|Trisiah Edwards (#5, 5-6, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Haydan Arnold (#20, 6-3, F, So.)
|3
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|Piersson Calvert (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Quinn Sunderland (#22, 6-10, F, Jr.)
|21
|9
|0
|3-4
|3
|Matt Waller (#20, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|17
|6
|1
|2-3
|3
|Greg Leavitt (#14, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|16
|4
|2
|2-2
|2
|Zac Goss (#15, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-8
|2
|David Hardesty (#1, 6-2, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jacob Skrien (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cole Kramer (#34, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0