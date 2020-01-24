Box: Lindbergh 64, Pattonville 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|12
|13
|18
|21
|64
|Pattonville
|13
|13
|14
|16
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|7-9
|1-1
|772/48
|723/45
|Pattonville
|7-9
|0-2
|934/58
|978/61
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Joey Abeln (#21, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|27
|8
|0
|11-15
|0
|Carter Knuckles (#15, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|18
|7
|0
|4-10
|0
|Aidan Scott (#3, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|2
|James Kearney (#20, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|1
|Brendan Ludwig (#2, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kellen Thames (6-3, Gua, So.)
|22
|9
|0
|4-6
|3
|Levi Banks (#1, 5-11, Gua, Jr.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-1
|3
|Tersue Yakubu (#34, 6-4, For)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jaden Anton (#11, 6-2, For)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jonathan Cosby (#22, 6-6, For, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Monte Henderson (#20, 6-0, Gua, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1