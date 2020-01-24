Box: Lindbergh 64, Pattonville 56
0 comments

  • 0
1234Final
Lindbergh1213182164
Pattonville1313141656
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh7-91-1772/48723/45
Pattonville7-90-2934/58978/61
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Joey Abeln (#21, 6-5, F, Sr.)278011-150
Carter Knuckles (#15, 6-4, F, Jr.)18704-100
Aidan Scott (#3, 6-5, F, Sr.)10122-22
James Kearney (#20, 6-3, G, Sr.)6202-41
Brendan Ludwig (#2, 5-10, PG, Sr.)3101-23
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kellen Thames (6-3, Gua, So.)22904-63
Levi Banks (#1, 5-11, Gua, Jr.)17801-13
Tersue Yakubu (#34, 6-4, For)84000
Jaden Anton (#11, 6-2, For)51102
Jonathan Cosby (#22, 6-6, For, Jr.)30105
Monte Henderson (#20, 6-0, Gua, Sr.)21001
