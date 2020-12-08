 Skip to main content
Box: Linn 65, Hermann 58
1234Final
Linn1814132065
Hermann147221558
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Linn1-00-065/6558/58
Hermann2-30-0259/259250/250
Linn
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HermannPtsFG3FGFTFL
Parker Anderson (#22, 6-2, So.)21805-60
Seth Hackmann (#24, 6-2, Jr.)10311-10
Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-10, So.)90300
Holden Ash (#33, 6-0, Sr.)81200
Conner Coffey (#2, 5-11, So.)6020-10
Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-10, So.)30100
Austin Terry (#25, 6-4, Sr.)1001-20
