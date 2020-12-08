Box: Linn 65, Hermann 58

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Linn
|18
|14
|13
|20
|65
|Hermann
|14
|7
|22
|15
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Linn
|1-0
|0-0
|65/65
|58/58
|Hermann
|2-3
|0-0
|259/259
|250/250
|Linn
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hermann
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Parker Anderson (#22, 6-2, So.)
|21
|8
|0
|5-6
|0
|Seth Hackmann (#24, 6-2, Jr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-1
|0
|Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-10, So.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Holden Ash (#33, 6-0, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Conner Coffey (#2, 5-11, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0-1
|0
|Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-10, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Austin Terry (#25, 6-4, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
