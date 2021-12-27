 Skip to main content
Box: Litchfield 55, Bunker Hill 44
Box: Litchfield 55, Bunker Hill 44

1234Final
Bunker Hill108141244
Litchfield914102255
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bunker Hill1-40-0199/40276/55
Litchfield5-51-2514/103547/109
Bunker HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant Burch (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)17052-23
Keegan Ralston (#40, 6-5, C, Sr.)11501-11
Daniel Manar (#33, 6-3, F, Jr.)9401-13
Jaydon Hausman72101
LitchfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Victor McGill21532-32
Keenan Powell (#22, So.)21812-40
AJ Odle (#4, So.)51102
Tate Dobrinich (#5, So.)4200-12
Carson Saathoff (#21, So.)21003
Bryce Hires (#23, Jr.)2002-41
