Box: Litchfield 73, Hardin Calhoun 65

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Litchfield
|18
|18
|14
|23
|73
|Hardin Calhoun
|8
|10
|21
|26
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Litchfield
|6-5
|1-2
|587/53
|612/56
|Hardin Calhoun
|0-2
|0-0
|97/9
|125/11
|Litchfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keenan Powell (#22, So.)
|33
|8
|5
|2-2
|3
|Victor McGill
|15
|6
|1
|0
|2
|AJ Odle (#4, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Carson Saathoff (#21, So.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-4
|2
|Clayton Bishop (#1, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Gavin Thimsen (#30, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Tate Dobrinich (#5, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Dooley (#11)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bryce Hires (#23, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Hardin Calhoun
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase Ralston
|22
|4
|3
|5-6
|1
|Cole Lorsbach
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Chase Caselton
|8
|4
|0
|0
|5
|Bobby Caselton
|8
|2
|0
|4-5
|1
|Conner Longnecker
|8
|4
|0
|0-2
|0
|Bryce Eilerman
|5
|0
|0
|5-6
|1
|Tyler Kinder
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|5
