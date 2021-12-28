 Skip to main content
Box: Litchfield 73, Hardin Calhoun 65
Box: Litchfield 73, Hardin Calhoun 65

1234Final
Litchfield1818142373
Hardin Calhoun810212665
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Litchfield6-51-2587/53612/56
Hardin Calhoun0-20-097/9125/11
LitchfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keenan Powell (#22, So.)33852-23
Victor McGill156102
AJ Odle (#4, So.)8302-21
Carson Saathoff (#21, So.)4004-42
Clayton Bishop (#1, Jr.)30101
Gavin Thimsen (#30, Jr.)3101-22
Tate Dobrinich (#5, So.)3101-23
Dooley (#11)21000
Bryce Hires (#23, Jr.)21005
Hardin CalhounPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase Ralston22435-61
Cole Lorsbach93102
Chase Caselton84005
Bobby Caselton8204-51
Conner Longnecker8400-20
Bryce Eilerman5005-61
Tyler Kinder3101-35
