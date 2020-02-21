Box: Litchfield 61, Hillsboro, Illinois 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Litchfield
|11
|18
|12
|20
|61
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|15
|12
|12
|21
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Litchfield
|10-19
|2-7
|1293/45
|1479/51
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|11-19
|3-6
|1596/55
|1822/63
|Litchfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|John Corso (#42)
|25
|8
|1
|6-10
|4
|Blaine Stewart (#11)
|17
|1
|5
|0
|1
|Brady Bishop (#1)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Austin Niehaus (#45)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|5
|Blake McGill (#22)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Anthony Boston (#50)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|4
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Drake Vogel (#20, 5-11, G, So.)
|18
|3
|4
|0
|2
|Gavin Matoush (#32, 6-2, F, So.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-8
|3
|Nic Ondrey (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|15
|5
|0
|5-8
|4
|Jace Tuetken (#5, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-4
|4