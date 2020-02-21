Box: Litchfield 61, Hillsboro, Illinois 60
Box: Litchfield 61, Hillsboro, Illinois 60

1234Final
Litchfield1118122061
Hillsboro, Illinois1512122160
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Litchfield10-192-71293/451479/51
Hillsboro, Illinois11-193-61596/551822/63
LitchfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
John Corso (#42)25816-104
Blaine Stewart (#11)171501
Brady Bishop (#1)6202-21
Austin Niehaus (#45)5201-25
Blake McGill (#22)51102
Anthony Boston (#50)3101-14
Hillsboro, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Drake Vogel (#20, 5-11, G, So.)183402
Gavin Matoush (#32, 6-2, F, So.)17703-83
Nic Ondrey (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)15505-84
Jace Tuetken (#5, 6-2, G, Jr.)10304-44
