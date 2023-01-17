Box: Lovejoy 53, Murphysboro 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lovejoy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Murphysboro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lovejoy
|10-7
|0-0
|936/55
|874/51
|Murphysboro
|7-2
|0-0
|440/26
|383/23
|Lovejoy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Pierre Lucas (#12, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|24
|6-12
|4-6
|0
|0
|Jamal Brown (#11, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|11
|4-5
|0-1
|3-4
|2
|Shantez Holliday (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|8
|2-7
|0-1
|4-4
|4
|Birlwind Reed (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|0
|Michael McCallum (Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1
|Kievon Monk (#54, 6-7, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Lovejoy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.