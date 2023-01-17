 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lovejoy 53, Murphysboro 52

1234Final
Lovejoy000053
Murphysboro000052
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lovejoy10-70-0936/55874/51
Murphysboro7-20-0440/26383/23

LovejoyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Pierre Lucas (#12, 5-10, G, Sr.)246-124-600
Jamal Brown (#11, 6-4, F, Jr.)114-50-13-42
Shantez Holliday (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)82-70-14-44
Birlwind Reed (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)51-21-500
Michael McCallum (Sr.)301-201
Kievon Monk (#54, 6-7, C, Sr.)21-2002
Lovejoy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
