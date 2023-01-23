Box: Lovejoy 62, O'Fallon First Baptist 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lovejoy
|17
|22
|15
|8
|62
|O'Fallon First Baptist
|10
|7
|9
|8
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lovejoy
|12-9
|0-0
|1182/56
|1076/51
|O'Fallon First Baptist
|1-4
|0-0
|171/8
|266/13
|Lovejoy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jamal Brown (#11, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|16
|8-10
|0
|0
|0
|Shantez Holliday (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|13
|6-7
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|Pierre Lucas (#12, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-8
|0-3
|3-3
|0
|Jeremiah McLorn (#3, 6-0, G, So.)
|8
|4-9
|0-2
|0
|3
|Birlwind Reed (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeremy McLorn (#5, 6-0, G, So.)
|6
|2-7
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Kievon Monk (#54, 6-7, C, Sr.)
|4
|2-7
|0
|0
|1
|Lovejoy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.