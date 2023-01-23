 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lovejoy 62, O'Fallon First Baptist 34

1234Final
Lovejoy172215862
O'Fallon First Baptist1079834
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lovejoy12-90-01182/561076/51
O'Fallon First Baptist1-40-0171/8266/13

LovejoyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jamal Brown (#11, 6-4, F, Jr.)168-10000
Shantez Holliday (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)136-70-11-22
Pierre Lucas (#12, 5-10, G, Sr.)93-80-33-30
Jeremiah McLorn (#3, 6-0, G, So.)84-90-203
Birlwind Reed (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)63-4000
Jeremy McLorn (#5, 6-0, G, So.)62-70-22-20
Kievon Monk (#54, 6-7, C, Sr.)42-7001
Lovejoy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
