|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lovejoy
|19
|17
|17
|11
|64
|Illinois School For The Deaf
|9
|6
|8
|13
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lovejoy
|13-9
|0-0
|1246/57
|1112/51
|Illinois School For The Deaf
|0-1
|0-0
|36/2
|64/3
|Lovejoy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kievon Monk (#35, 6-7, C, Sr.)
|16
|8-13
|0
|0
|1
|Jeremy McLorn (#5, 6-0, G, So.)
|13
|2-2
|3-5
|0
|0
|Deravion Gayden (#20, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|10
|2-3
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|Shantez Holliday (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0-1
|0
|Pierre Lucas (#12, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-4
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|Odell Jordan (#21, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|Jamal Brown (#11, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|Keith Bowens (#10)
|3
|0-3
|1-5
|0
|0
|Birlwind Reed (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|Lovejoy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.