Box: Lovejoy 69, Valmeyer 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lovejoy
|22
|19
|18
|10
|69
|Valmeyer
|7
|11
|21
|13
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lovejoy
|6-9
|0-0
|659/41
|799/50
|Valmeyer
|1-16
|1-4
|657/41
|1025/64
|Lovejoy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Valmeyer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aiden Crossin (#3)
|15
|3-5
|2-3
|3-6
|0
|Elijah Miller (#1, Jr.)
|10
|2-3
|2-6
|0-2
|1
|Jordan McSchooler (#10, Sr.)
|7
|0-5
|1-3
|4-4
|4
|Vincent Oggero (#2, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-9
|0
|2
|Ethan Rowe-Brown (#51, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|3
|Evan Rowe-Brown (#55, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Jacob Brown (#13)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Landon Roy (#14)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
