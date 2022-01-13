 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lovejoy 69, Valmeyer 52
1234Final
Lovejoy2219181069
Valmeyer711211352
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lovejoy6-90-0659/41799/50
Valmeyer1-161-4657/411025/64
Lovejoy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ValmeyerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aiden Crossin (#3)153-52-33-60
Elijah Miller (#1, Jr.)102-32-60-21
Jordan McSchooler (#10, Sr.)70-51-34-44
Vincent Oggero (#2, Jr.)602-902
Ethan Rowe-Brown (#51, Sr.)51-41-203
Evan Rowe-Brown (#55, Sr.)301-200
Jacob Brown (#13)30-11-100
Landon Roy (#14)21-20-101
