Box: Lovejoy 101, Shawnee 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Shawnee
|11
|15
|8
|8
|42
|Lovejoy
|23
|33
|28
|17
|101
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Shawnee
|0-1
|0-0
|42/42
|101/101
|Lovejoy
|12-9
|0-0
|1301/1301
|1145/1145
|Shawnee
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lovejoy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|D'Andre Loston (#22, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|22
|10
|0
|2-2
|1
|Davion Hayden (#3, 5-10, PG, So.)
|14
|1
|4
|0
|2
|Robert Gaither (6-2, F, Sr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-5
|1
|Shantez Holliday (#5, 6-4, SG, Fr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-1
|0
|Keshawn Kent (#1, 5-7, SG, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Damion Wiley-Jackson (#11, 6-3, SF, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Re'Terrion Thigpin (#12, 6-0, SG, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Montrezz Lowery (#33, 6-3, PF, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|0
|Chris Swarn (#2, 5-5, PG, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Michael McCallum (#21, 5-6, PG, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0