Box: Lovejoy 101, Shawnee 42
0 comments

Box: Lovejoy 101, Shawnee 42

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Shawnee11158842
Lovejoy23332817101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Shawnee0-10-042/42101/101
Lovejoy12-90-01301/13011145/1145
Shawnee
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LovejoyPtsFG3FGFTFL
D'Andre Loston (#22, 6-5, C, Sr.)221002-21
Davion Hayden (#3, 5-10, PG, So.)141402
Robert Gaither (6-2, F, Sr.)13503-51
Shantez Holliday (#5, 6-4, SG, Fr.)11501-10
Keshawn Kent (#1, 5-7, SG, Jr.)114101
Damion Wiley-Jackson (#11, 6-3, SF, So.)105001
Re'Terrion Thigpin (#12, 6-0, SG, Sr.)72101
Montrezz Lowery (#33, 6-3, PF, Jr.)7112-20
Chris Swarn (#2, 5-5, PG, Jr.)42000
Michael McCallum (#21, 5-6, PG, Fr.)21000
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports