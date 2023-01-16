 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 44, Granite City 40

1234Final
Lutheran North000044
Granite City000040
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North11-71-11131/63971/54
Granite City10-90-0848/47836/46

Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bryce Spiller (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)183-71-39-102
Izy Prude (#21, 5-11, G, So.)61-20-54-83
Davell Long (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)62-30-32-21
Ike Prude (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)51-10-13-41
Berry Benson (#22, 5-11, G)501-32-41
Jameer Cretter (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)42-40-103
Lutheran North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
