Box: Lutheran North 44, Granite City 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Granite City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|11-7
|1-1
|1131/63
|971/54
|Granite City
|10-9
|0-0
|848/47
|836/46
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bryce Spiller (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|18
|3-7
|1-3
|9-10
|2
|Izy Prude (#21, 5-11, G, So.)
|6
|1-2
|0-5
|4-8
|3
|Davell Long (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|6
|2-3
|0-3
|2-2
|1
|Ike Prude (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|0-1
|3-4
|1
|Berry Benson (#22, 5-11, G)
|5
|0
|1-3
|2-4
|1
|Jameer Cretter (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|3
|Lutheran North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.