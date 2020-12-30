Box: Lutheran North 53, Fort Zumwalt West 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|14
|15
|9
|10
|48
|Lutheran North
|9
|16
|12
|16
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0-6
|0-1
|238/40
|356/59
|Lutheran North
|4-3
|0-1
|383/64
|419/70
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|David Moore (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-3
|1
|Devyn Jones (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-7
|2
|Cleveland Washington (#22, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0-1
|3
|Jameer Cretter (#21, 5-8, G, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|0
|Will Liszewski (#33, 6-7, C, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jamez Lee (#32, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dainez Jones (#41, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1