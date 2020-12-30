 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 53, Fort Zumwalt West 48
Box: Lutheran North 53, Fort Zumwalt West 48

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt West141591048
Lutheran North916121653
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West0-60-1238/40356/59
Lutheran North4-30-1383/64419/70
Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
David Moore (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)15512-31
Devyn Jones (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)15414-72
Cleveland Washington (#22, 6-2, F, Sr.)11410-13
Jameer Cretter (#21, 5-8, G, So.)4102-30
Will Liszewski (#33, 6-7, C, Sr.)42001
Jamez Lee (#32, 6-4, F, Jr.)21000
Dainez Jones (#41, 6-4, F, Jr.)21001
