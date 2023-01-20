Box: Lutheran North 55, Priory 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|13
|15
|14
|13
|55
|Priory
|7
|15
|14
|16
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|12-7
|2-1
|1186/62
|1023/54
|Priory
|7-10
|1-3
|814/43
|748/39
People are also reading…
|Lutheran North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Lipe (#10, Sr.)
|22
|10-17
|0-2
|2-5
|4
|Ethan Lewis (#11, Jr.)
|14
|1-4
|4-11
|0
|1
|Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, Jr.)
|7
|1-5
|1-5
|2-2
|3
|Jalen Riad (#4, Sr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|2
|Jacob Willard (#32, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-1
|3
|Drew Flaherty (#33, Jr.)
|1
|0-4
|0
|1-4
|2