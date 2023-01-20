 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 55, Priory 52

1234Final
Lutheran North1315141355
Priory715141652
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North12-72-11186/621023/54
Priory7-101-3814/43748/39

Lutheran North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Lipe (#10, Sr.)2210-170-22-54
Ethan Lewis (#11, Jr.)141-44-1101
Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, Jr.)71-51-52-23
Jalen Riad (#4, Sr.)60-12-302
Jacob Willard (#32, Sr.)21-200-13
Drew Flaherty (#33, Jr.)10-401-42
