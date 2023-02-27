|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|South Shelby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Lutheran North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|South Shelby
|2-2
|0-0
|200/50
|204/51
|Lutheran North
|18-10
|2-4
|1641/410
|1459/365
People are also reading…
|South Shelby
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jameer Cretter (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|14
|2-3
|1-3
|7-10
|2
|Bryce Spiller (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|13
|3-6
|2-5
|1-2
|4
|Davell Long (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|12
|5-10
|0-1
|2-3
|5
|Izy Prude (#21, 5-11, G, So.)
|9
|0-3
|3-6
|0-4
|3
|Arnez Newton (#34, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|0
|Berry Benson (#22, 5-11, G)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|Marquis Coleman (#35, 6-4, F)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Ike Prude (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-4
|1