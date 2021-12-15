 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 61, Hazelwood East 50
Box: Lutheran North 61, Hazelwood East 50

1234Final
Lutheran North1120141661
Hazelwood East1311121450
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North1-10-1100/50111/56
Hazelwood East3-30-0257/128291/146
Lutheran North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Hazelwood EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brian Lee (#30, 5-9, Fr.)174-61-26-94
Semaj Jacobs (#25, 6-3, Jr.)156-603-81
Mekhi Holmes (#21, 6-4, Sr.)73-40-21-21
Niquerion Ousley (#5, 5-9, Sr.)72-31-401
Malcom Wisham (#15, 5-11, Jr.)31-50-31-25
Jaylen Brown (#1, 5-9, Jr.)10-40-21-24
