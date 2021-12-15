Box: Lutheran North 61, Hazelwood East 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|11
|20
|14
|16
|61
|Hazelwood East
|13
|11
|12
|14
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|1-1
|0-1
|100/50
|111/56
|Hazelwood East
|3-3
|0-0
|257/128
|291/146
|Lutheran North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hazelwood East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brian Lee (#30, 5-9, Fr.)
|17
|4-6
|1-2
|6-9
|4
|Semaj Jacobs (#25, 6-3, Jr.)
|15
|6-6
|0
|3-8
|1
|Mekhi Holmes (#21, 6-4, Sr.)
|7
|3-4
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|Niquerion Ousley (#5, 5-9, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|1
|Malcom Wisham (#15, 5-11, Jr.)
|3
|1-5
|0-3
|1-2
|5
|Jaylen Brown (#1, 5-9, Jr.)
|1
|0-4
|0-2
|1-2
|4
