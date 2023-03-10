|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Thayer
|11
|14
|16
|14
|5
|60
|Lutheran North
|16
|16
|14
|9
|6
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Thayer
|2-1
|0-0
|188/63
|153/51
|Lutheran North
|20-10
|2-4
|1743/581
|1547/516
|Thayer
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bryce Spiller (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|17
|7-16
|0-2
|3-4
|0
|Davell Long (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|15
|5-9
|1-3
|2-2
|1
|Izy Prude (#21, 5-11, G, So.)
|10
|2-3
|2-5
|0-1
|1
|Berry Benson (#22, 5-11, G)
|7
|2-2
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|Arnez Newton (#34, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|5
|Jai Smith (#30, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Jameer Cretter (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-3
|0-1
|1
|Ike Prude (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0