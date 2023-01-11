Box: Lutheran North 66, SIUE Charter 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|SIUE Charter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Lutheran North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|SIUE Charter
|2-11
|0-0
|509/39
|853/66
|Lutheran North
|9-7
|0-1
|1031/79
|876/67
People are also reading…
|SIUE Charter
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bryce Spiller (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|20
|4-6
|3-6
|3-3
|0
|Arnez Newton (#34, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|12
|6-13
|0-1
|0
|1
|Jai Smith (#30, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|9
|3-6
|0-1
|3-5
|3
|Davell Long (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-9
|0
|0-1
|1
|Karter Blakemoore (#32, 6-2, G, So.)
|6
|3-3
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|Ike Prude (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-4
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|Jameer Cretter (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Izy Prude (#21, 5-11, G, So.)
|2
|1-5
|0-1
|0
|2