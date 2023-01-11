 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 66, SIUE Charter 31

1234Final
SIUE Charter000031
Lutheran North000066
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
SIUE Charter2-110-0509/39853/66
Lutheran North9-70-11031/79876/67

SIUE Charter
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bryce Spiller (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)204-63-63-30
Arnez Newton (#34, 6-4, F, Jr.)126-130-101
Jai Smith (#30, 6-3, G, Jr.)93-60-13-53
Davell Long (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)84-900-11
Karter Blakemoore (#32, 6-2, G, So.)63-30-10-11
Ike Prude (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)52-40-21-21
Jameer Cretter (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)42-2000
Izy Prude (#21, 5-11, G, So.)21-50-102
