Box: Lutheran North 68, Trinity 63

|Lutheran North
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|5-5
|0-3
|534/53
|631/63
|Trinity
|0-10
|0-0
|490/49
|782/78
|Lutheran North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Trinity
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dwight Lomax
|25
|3-13
|4-6
|7-8
|5
|Aaron Brady (#3, Sr.)
|15
|6-13
|1-6
|0
|3
|Jordan Fulton (#5, Sr.)
|13
|4-13
|0
|5-8
|5
|Jordan Lumpkins
|6
|1-6
|0
|4-6
|4
|Will Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|4
|1-7
|0-1
|2-3
|4
