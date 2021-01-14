 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 68, Trinity 63
1234Final
Lutheran North000068
Trinity000063
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North5-50-3534/53631/63
Trinity0-100-0490/49782/78
Lutheran North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TrinityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dwight Lomax253-134-67-85
Aaron Brady (#3, Sr.)156-131-603
Jordan Fulton (#5, Sr.)134-1305-85
Jordan Lumpkins61-604-64
Will Johnson (#1, Sr.)41-70-12-34
