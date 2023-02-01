Box: Lutheran North 77, Gateway STEM 29

|Final
|Lutheran North
|77
|Gateway STEM
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|14-7
|2-1
|1318/63
|1102/52
|Gateway STEM
|5-12
|2-2
|915/44
|1015/48
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bryce Spiller (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|22
|4-9
|4-6
|2-3
|0
|Davell Long (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|15
|6-10
|0-2
|3-4
|0
|Izy Prude (#21, 5-11, G, So.)
|11
|2-3
|2-6
|1-1
|1
|Jameer Cretter (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|2-3
|0
|2-3
|4
|Ike Prude (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Arnez Newton (#34, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|6
|2-8
|0
|2-4
|0
|Berry Benson (#22, 5-11, G)
|5
|2-2
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|Marquis Coleman (#35, 6-4, F)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Jai Smith (#30, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|Lutheran North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.