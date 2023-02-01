 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Lutheran North 77, Gateway STEM 29

  • 0
Final
Lutheran North77
Gateway STEM29
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North14-72-11318/631102/52
Gateway STEM5-122-2915/441015/48

People are also reading…

Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bryce Spiller (#4, 6-4, G, Jr.)224-94-62-30
Davell Long (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)156-100-23-40
Izy Prude (#21, 5-11, G, So.)112-32-61-11
Jameer Cretter (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)62-302-34
Ike Prude (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)63-6000
Arnez Newton (#34, 6-4, F, Jr.)62-802-40
Berry Benson (#22, 5-11, G)52-20-21-20
Marquis Coleman (#35, 6-4, F)42-3002
Jai Smith (#30, 6-3, G, Jr.)21-30-10-30
Lutheran North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News