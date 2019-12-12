Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Miller Career2011131862
Lutheran North1421191266
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Miller Career2-20-1244/61186/46
Lutheran North5-20-0402/100386/96
Miller Career
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Smith (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)17507-92
Cleveland Washington (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)15701-33
Isaiah Williams (#21, 6-3, G, Jr.)13601-33
Tahj Patterson (#2, 6-2, G, Sr.)8302-24
Antonio Doyle (#34, 6-5, F, Sr.)7301-14
David Moore (#3, 5-10, G, So.)60202

