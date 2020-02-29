Box: Lutheran North 87, Trinity 79

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|15
|13
|19
|32
|79
|Lutheran North
|17
|28
|17
|25
|87
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|23-6
|7-1
|1862/64
|1624/56
|Lutheran North
|21-8
|7-4
|1893/65
|1664/57
|Trinity
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tahj Patterson (#2, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|37
|8
|4
|9-10
|2
|Jordan Smith (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|22
|9
|1
|1-1
|4
|Cleveland Washington (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-3
|1
|Isaiah Williams (#21, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|5
|Antonio Doyle (#34, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Korey Long (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|5
|Devyn Jones (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1