Box: Lutheran North 87, Trinity 79
1234Final
Trinity1513193279
Lutheran North1728172587
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity23-67-11862/641624/56
Lutheran North21-87-41893/651664/57
Trinity
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tahj Patterson (#2, 6-2, G, Sr.)37849-102
Jordan Smith (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)22911-14
Cleveland Washington (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)9212-31
Isaiah Williams (#21, 6-3, G, Jr.)9212-25
Antonio Doyle (#34, 6-5, F, Sr.)5201-23
Korey Long (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)3101-25
Devyn Jones (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)21001
