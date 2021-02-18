 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran South 49, Principia 26
Box: Lutheran South 49, Principia 26

1234Final
Lutheran South23148449
Principia777526
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South10-113-71183/561226/58
Principia2-100-6423/20703/33
Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrincipiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Charley Hoffman (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)13321-11
Bryce Beck (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)30100
Payton Mannerino (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)3101-32
Drew Bosman (#12, 5-7, G, Fr.)2100-11
Elvis Ajuoga (#34, 6-4, C, Sr.)21000
Xavier Da-Silva (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)21000
Noah Omondi (#24, 6-0, G, Jr.)1001-24
