Box: Lutheran South 49, Principia 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|23
|14
|8
|4
|49
|Principia
|7
|7
|7
|5
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|10-11
|3-7
|1183/56
|1226/58
|Principia
|2-10
|0-6
|423/20
|703/33
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Principia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Charley Hoffman (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-1
|1
|Bryce Beck (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Payton Mannerino (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|2
|Drew Bosman (#12, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Elvis Ajuoga (#34, 6-4, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Xavier Da-Silva (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Noah Omondi (#24, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4