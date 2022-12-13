 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lutheran South 55, Duchesne 52

1234Final
Duchesne1111131752
Lutheran South148191455
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne2-10-0176/59170/57
Lutheran South2-30-0261/87294/98

Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Prange (#3, 6-4, Sr.)22631-23
Rudy Schmitt (#32, 6-4, Jr.)84001
Cole Buscher (#15, 6-0, Sr.)7112-44
Peyton Hunt (#34, 6-4, Sr.)6300-32
Travis Luhning (#10, 5-10, Jr.)63002
Jake Offermann (#35, 6-3, Sr.)4004-63
Dawson Haverdink (#42, 6-6, Sr.)21000
