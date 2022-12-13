Box: Lutheran South 55, Duchesne 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|11
|11
|13
|17
|52
|Lutheran South
|14
|8
|19
|14
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|2-1
|0-0
|176/59
|170/57
|Lutheran South
|2-3
|0-0
|261/87
|294/98
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Prange (#3, 6-4, Sr.)
|22
|6
|3
|1-2
|3
|Rudy Schmitt (#32, 6-4, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Cole Buscher (#15, 6-0, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|4
|Peyton Hunt (#34, 6-4, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-3
|2
|Travis Luhning (#10, 5-10, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Jake Offermann (#35, 6-3, Sr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-6
|3
|Dawson Haverdink (#42, 6-6, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0