Box: Lutheran South 55, St. Charles 54
Box: Lutheran South 55, St. Charles 54

1234Final
St. Charles000054
Lutheran South000055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles0-20-080/40125/62
Lutheran South2-20-1230/115262/131
St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Austin Reis (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)267-110-112-133
Jonathan Prange (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)166-140-14-41
Ben Rauh (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)61-20-14-73
Peyton Hunt (#34, 6-4, F, So.)5005-65
Sam Butterfield (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)21-40-205
