Box: Lutheran South 66, John Burroughs 45
1234Final
John Burroughs813121245
Lutheran South1515181866
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs4-74-4545/50602/55
Lutheran South11-114-71249/1141271/116
John Burroughs
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Lawson (#32, 6-6, G, Sr.)289-121-17-122
Jonathan Prange (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)212-24-95-51
Ben Rauh (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)40-21-21-22
Peyton Hunt (#34, 6-4, F, So.)41-102-65
Austin Reis (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)40-11-41-33
Chris Lind (#11, 5-10, G, Jr.)2002-21
Logan Atchison (#14, 6-3, F, Jr.)21-100-21
Cole Buscher (#15)1001-21
