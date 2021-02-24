Box: Lutheran South 66, John Burroughs 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|John Burroughs
|8
|13
|12
|12
|45
|Lutheran South
|15
|15
|18
|18
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|4-7
|4-4
|545/50
|602/55
|Lutheran South
|11-11
|4-7
|1249/114
|1271/116
|John Burroughs
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Lawson (#32, 6-6, G, Sr.)
|28
|9-12
|1-1
|7-12
|2
|Jonathan Prange (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|21
|2-2
|4-9
|5-5
|1
|Ben Rauh (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|4
|0-2
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|Peyton Hunt (#34, 6-4, F, So.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-6
|5
|Austin Reis (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|0-1
|1-4
|1-3
|3
|Chris Lind (#11, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Logan Atchison (#14, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Cole Buscher (#15)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1