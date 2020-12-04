 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran South 70, Borgia 68
0 comments

Box: Lutheran South 70, Borgia 68

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Lutheran South1520132270
Borgia1313162668
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South1-10-0130/6568/34
Borgia2-20-0223/112198/99
Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Meyers (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)231-37-1204
Ryan Kell (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)1505-904
Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, F, So.)145-61-51-23
Andrew Dyson (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)72-41-701
Sam Heggemann (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)62-502-74
Sam Dunard (#24, 6-0, G, So.)301-100
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports