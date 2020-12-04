Box: Lutheran South 70, Borgia 68

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|15
|20
|13
|22
|70
|Borgia
|13
|13
|16
|26
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|1-1
|0-0
|130/65
|68/34
|Borgia
|2-2
|0-0
|223/112
|198/99
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Meyers (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|23
|1-3
|7-12
|0
|4
|Ryan Kell (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|15
|0
|5-9
|0
|4
|Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, F, So.)
|14
|5-6
|1-5
|1-2
|3
|Andrew Dyson (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-7
|0
|1
|Sam Heggemann (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|2-5
|0
|2-7
|4
|Sam Dunard (#24, 6-0, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.