Box: Lutheran St. Charles 54, Orchard Farm 49
1234Final
Orchard Farm1513101149
Lutheran St. Charles818151354
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm2-20-0207/52163/41
Lutheran St. Charles4-10-0312/78284/71
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Joseph McLaurin (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)20524-43
Brady Wolf (#11, 5-10, G, So.)13321-11
Garrett Reeves (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)51101
Bryce Westerfield (#12, 6-1, F, Jr.)42004
Tyler Spaeth (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)3003-44
Devin Bledsoe (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)21002
Nolan Frederick (#15, 5-10, G, Sr.)21000
Orchard Farm
Individual stats Have not been reported.
