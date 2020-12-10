Box: Lutheran St. Charles 54, Orchard Farm 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|15
|13
|10
|11
|49
|Lutheran St. Charles
|8
|18
|15
|13
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|2-2
|0-0
|207/52
|163/41
|Lutheran St. Charles
|4-1
|0-0
|312/78
|284/71
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Joseph McLaurin (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|20
|5
|2
|4-4
|3
|Brady Wolf (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-1
|1
|Garrett Reeves (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bryce Westerfield (#12, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Tyler Spaeth (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|4
|Devin Bledsoe (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Nolan Frederick (#15, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Orchard Farm
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
