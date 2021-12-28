 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 64, Timberland 54
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 64, Timberland 54

1234Final
Timberland21791754
Lutheran St. Charles1215172064
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland4-41-0458/57427/53
Lutheran St. Charles7-31-0635/79541/68
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Busateri (#33, 6-5, F, Sr.)14413-61
AJ Raines (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)9303-41
Nate Jasper (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)72103
Will Muench (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)72101
Caden Bish (#2, 6-1, G, Jr.)51101
David Long (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)42001
August Billings (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)4200-13
Jacob Aydelott (#1, 5-11, G, Fr.)4011-20
Lutheran St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aaron Coffey (#55, 6-6, F, Sr.)189002
Brady Connor (#21, 6-5, G, Jr.)105000
Josh Osborne (#30, 6-2, F, Sr.)10402-32
Frank May (#13, 6-3, G, Sr.)9212-42
Josh Emily (#10, 6-4, G, Sr.)81203
Demetris Phillips (#23, 6-5, F, Jr.)7301-82
CJ Holloway Jr. (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)21002
