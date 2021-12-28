Box: Lutheran St. Charles 64, Timberland 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|21
|7
|9
|17
|54
|Lutheran St. Charles
|12
|15
|17
|20
|64
-
Vianney's long-range shooting helps it knock off Eureka in Coaches vs. Cancer opener
-
COVID-19 complicates holiday tournaments across the area
-
Murphy caps dynamic day with 20 points in Columbia's tournament win over Civic Memorial
-
Lenhardt's offensive explosion lifts Waterloo to tournament win over crosstown rival Gibault
-
Oakville struggles in second half, falls to Mundelein in Collinsville tournament
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|4-4
|1-0
|458/57
|427/53
|Lutheran St. Charles
|7-3
|1-0
|635/79
|541/68
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Luke Busateri (#33, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-6
|1
|AJ Raines (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|1
|Nate Jasper (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Will Muench (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Caden Bish (#2, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|David Long (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|August Billings (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|3
|Jacob Aydelott (#1, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|0
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aaron Coffey (#55, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|18
|9
|0
|0
|2
|Brady Connor (#21, 6-5, G, Jr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Josh Osborne (#30, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-3
|2
|Frank May (#13, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-4
|2
|Josh Emily (#10, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Demetris Phillips (#23, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-8
|2
|CJ Holloway Jr. (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.