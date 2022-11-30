 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Lutheran St. Charles 68, Lutheran South 52

  • 0
1234Final
Lutheran South78172052
Lutheran St. Charles000068
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South0-20-0105/52150/75
Lutheran St. Charles2-20-0239/120213/106

People are also reading…

Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jake Offermann (#35, 6-3, Sr.)11501-12
Cole Buscher (#15, 6-0, Sr.)11403-42
Alex Prange (#3, 6-4, Sr.)105002
Mason Arnold (#22, 6-5, Sr.)102201
Peyton Hunt (#34, 6-4, Sr.)8302-42
Dawson Haverdink (#42, 6-6, Sr.)21000
Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News