Box: Lutheran St. Charles 68, Lutheran South 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|7
|8
|17
|20
|52
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|0-2
|0-0
|105/52
|150/75
|Lutheran St. Charles
|2-2
|0-0
|239/120
|213/106
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jake Offermann (#35, 6-3, Sr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-1
|2
|Cole Buscher (#15, 6-0, Sr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-4
|2
|Alex Prange (#3, 6-4, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Mason Arnold (#22, 6-5, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Peyton Hunt (#34, 6-4, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|2
|Dawson Haverdink (#42, 6-6, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.