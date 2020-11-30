 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 68, Lutheran South 60
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 68, Lutheran South 60

1234Final
Lutheran St. Charles826112368
Lutheran South1215102360
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles2-00-0141/70116/58
Lutheran South0-10-060/3068/34
Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jonathan Prange (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)20433-53
Jack Lawson (#32, 6-6, G, Sr.)19901-82
Austin Reis (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)11214-55
Peyton Hunt (#34, 6-4, F, So.)8302-25
Logan Atchison (#14, 6-3, F, Jr.)21000
