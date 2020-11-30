Box: Lutheran St. Charles 68, Lutheran South 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran St. Charles
|8
|26
|11
|23
|68
|Lutheran South
|12
|15
|10
|23
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|2-0
|0-0
|141/70
|116/58
|Lutheran South
|0-1
|0-0
|60/30
|68/34
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jonathan Prange (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|20
|4
|3
|3-5
|3
|Jack Lawson (#32, 6-6, G, Sr.)
|19
|9
|0
|1-8
|2
|Austin Reis (#21, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-5
|5
|Peyton Hunt (#34, 6-4, F, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|5
|Logan Atchison (#14, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
