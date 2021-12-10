Box: Lutheran St. Charles 70, Orchard Farm 58

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|15
|13
|15
|15
|58
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|7-2
|0-0
|598/66
|475/53
|Lutheran St. Charles
|4-2
|0-0
|370/41
|357/40
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)
|19
|5
|1
|6-7
|2
|Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)
|14
|1
|4
|0
|3
|Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|3
|Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Dylan Hazel (#25)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Orchard Farm
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
