Box: Lutheran St. Charles 70, Orchard Farm 58
1234Final
Orchard Farm1513151558
Lutheran St. Charles000070
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm7-20-0598/66475/53
Lutheran St. Charles4-20-0370/41357/40
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)19516-72
Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)141403
Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)10402-23
Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)5201-22
Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)51102
Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)30101
Dylan Hazel (#25)21001
Orchard Farm
Individual stats Have not been reported.
