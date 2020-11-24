 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 73, Lift For Life 56
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 73, Lift For Life 56

1234Final
Lift For Life000056
Lutheran St. Charles000073
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life0-10-056/5673/73
Lutheran St. Charles1-00-073/7356/56
Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Rashad Singleton (#4, 5-9, PG, Jr.)156-60-43-50
Tre Brown (#23, 6-3, SG, Jr.)112-32-81-20
Micah Johnson (#12, 6-2, SG)1003-41-10
Rico Singleton (#2, 6-0, SG, Sr.)82-71-91-20
Tevon Wiley (#10, 6-3, SG, Sr.)51-11-40-10
Torrey Davie (#5, 5-10, PG, Jr.)31-10-21-10
Alex Byass (#44, 6-4, C, Sr.)21-2000
Thomas Tucker (#3, 6-2, SG)21-20-100
Lift For Life
Individual stats Have not been reported.
