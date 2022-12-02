Box: Lutheran St. Charles 82, Vianney 70

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran St. Charles
|10
|20
|23
|29
|82
|Vianney
|19
|17
|17
|17
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|3-2
|0-0
|321/64
|283/57
|Vianney
|2-1
|0-0
|240/48
|217/43
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Vianney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Luke Walsh (#14, 6-1, G, So.)
|26
|4
|4
|6-7
|4
|Eddie Smajic (#4, 6-5, G, Fr.)
|24
|7
|1
|7-7
|4
|Teddy Ochs (#11, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|7
|1
|0
|5-5
|0
|Kel Battle (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|3
|Ben Karsten (#10, 6-0, G, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Symon Ghai (#33, 7-3, C, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Nate Picha (#2, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0