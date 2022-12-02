 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 82, Vianney 70

  • 0
1234Final
Lutheran St. Charles1020232982
Vianney1917171770
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles3-20-0321/64283/57
Vianney2-10-0240/48217/43

Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VianneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Walsh (#14, 6-1, G, So.)26446-74
Eddie Smajic (#4, 6-5, G, Fr.)24717-74
Teddy Ochs (#11, 5-10, G, Jr.)7105-50
Kel Battle (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)5110-23
Ben Karsten (#10, 6-0, G, Fr.)51102
Symon Ghai (#33, 7-3, C, Fr.)21003
Nate Picha (#2, 6-2, F, Jr.)1001-20
